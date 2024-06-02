PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $471-$477 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.36 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.710 EPS.
PagerDuty Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of PD stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
