Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC) Shares Down 1.7%

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.63 and last traded at $39.17. 143,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 298,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $818,000.

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

