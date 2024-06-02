Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.468-1.480 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.350-1.470 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average is $107.80. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

