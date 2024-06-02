Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF) Trading Up 7.1%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CORBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

