Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Trading Down 1.5%

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.26. 16,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 12,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

