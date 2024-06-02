Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 74,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 748,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Get Lucy Scientific Discovery alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lucy Scientific Discovery stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,296 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 5.00% of Lucy Scientific Discovery worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.