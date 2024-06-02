BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Trading Up 0.1%

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.17. Approximately 4,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,424,000.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

