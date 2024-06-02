Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE) Shares Down 2.6%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 1,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 215,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Vast Renewables Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89.
Vast Renewables Company Profile
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vast Renewables
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.