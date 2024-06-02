Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. Nordstrom also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-2.050 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JWN

Nordstrom Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.