Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. Nordstrom also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-2.050 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.42.
Nordstrom Trading Up 5.1 %
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nordstrom
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.