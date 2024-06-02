iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Stock Price Up 7%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 131,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 113,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

