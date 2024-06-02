EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 18,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 62,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 4.21% of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

