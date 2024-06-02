Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 1,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

