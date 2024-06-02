Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Trading 12.1% Higher

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 6,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

