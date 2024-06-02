SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLTGet Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.54. 2,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SHL Telemedicine in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

SHL Telemedicine Trading Up 7.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

