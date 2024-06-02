Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Trading Up 0.6%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. 14,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 25,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

Get Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF alerts:

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.