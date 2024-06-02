LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. 417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

LuxUrban Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

