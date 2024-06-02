Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Shares Down 1.6%

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.61 and last traded at $67.62. 94,531 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $68.73.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00.
About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
