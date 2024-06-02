Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 157,700 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.19% of Western Midstream Partners worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 524,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

