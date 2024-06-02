Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,359 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.30% of Whirlpool worth $19,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE WHR opened at $93.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.