Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,124,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.50% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $19,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 over the last three months. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

