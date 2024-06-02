Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 605.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,427 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of Ovintiv worth $19,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.