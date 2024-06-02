Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $18.12 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,769 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.21% of Americold Realty Trust worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,169,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 481,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 671.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 80,882 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

COLD opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

