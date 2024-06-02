Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027,213 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

