Insider Buying: Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Purchases $10,950.00 in Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur H. Amron acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,718.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $178.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.70. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mammoth Energy Services
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.