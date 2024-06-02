Insider Buying: Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Purchases $10,950.00 in Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur H. Amron acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,718.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $178.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.70. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mammoth Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.