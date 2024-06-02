Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,130 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.34% of Alamos Gold worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Alamos Gold by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Read Our Latest Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.