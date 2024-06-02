Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 154.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NetEase were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 789,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,647,000 after purchasing an additional 418,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in NetEase by 6,493.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,764,000 after purchasing an additional 317,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 279,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69,022 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $89.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

