Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 39,647 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,647 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $17,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 69,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

