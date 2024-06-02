Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 6,798 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of EPAM Systems worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

EPAM stock opened at $177.93 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.65.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

