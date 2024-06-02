Kyle Michael Wool Acquires 5,000 Shares of Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) President Kyle Michael Wool purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kyle Michael Wool also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Kyle Michael Wool purchased 8,500 shares of Dominari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,415.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Kyle Michael Wool bought 19,000 shares of Dominari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,530.00.
Dominari Stock Performance
DOMH stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.
About Dominari
Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
