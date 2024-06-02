Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Buys 11,990 Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 11,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $10,671.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,336,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $310,411.84.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 67,215 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $49,739.10.

Shares of AEI stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Alset Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alset

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

