PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CAO Lisa Gimbel Sells 491 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $11,455.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Gimbel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 16th, Lisa Gimbel sold 282 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $6,435.24.

PubMatic Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 1.52. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PubMatic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

