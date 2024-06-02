PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CAO Lisa Gimbel Sells 491 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $11,455.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Gimbel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Lisa Gimbel sold 282 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $6,435.24.

PubMatic Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 1.52. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PubMatic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PubMatic

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.