Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 891,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341,266 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.20% of TechnipFMC worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 61,114 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 970,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,764,000 after acquiring an additional 593,828 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.