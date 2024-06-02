Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $17.20 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,756 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.32% of Vontier worth $17,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 3,355.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

