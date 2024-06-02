Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 653,085 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of AES worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of AES by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

