Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.33.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $259.79 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $269.23. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.71.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.