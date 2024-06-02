Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,356 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.32% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

