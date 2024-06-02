Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $16.39 Million in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,153,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,390,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 2.39% of Diversified Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,507,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,871,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEC opened at $15.18 on Friday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Diversified Energy Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

(Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.