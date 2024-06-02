Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 83,717 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,717 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

