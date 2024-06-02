Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $16.19 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Snap-on worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $272.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.38. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,027 shares of company stock valued at $14,371,185. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.