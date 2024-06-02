Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,398 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of Crocs worth $16,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,673.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,172. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $155.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.34. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

