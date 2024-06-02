Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,307 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.45% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $4,886,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 166,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.