Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 197,696 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.68% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 294,932 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $4.07 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

