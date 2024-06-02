Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 6,636 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $80.69 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 122.26, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock worth $11,663,526 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

