Insider Buying: Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,046,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,880.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 60,888.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

