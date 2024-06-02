nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,412 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

