Clinton Larry Stinchcomb Acquires 12,000 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $12,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clinton Larry Stinchcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 40,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 39,600 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $42,372.00.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

CURI opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. On average, analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

