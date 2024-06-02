Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CEO Buys $11,957.70 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 17,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $11,957.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,005,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,805.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NUTX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $8.25.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter.
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
