Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CEO Buys $11,957.70 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 17,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $11,957.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,005,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,805.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 2,017.5% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,720 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutex Health by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 630,168 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,018,966 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 550,026 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.