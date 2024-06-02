Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 373 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,971,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $981.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $855.98. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $614.22 and a one year high of $1,030.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

