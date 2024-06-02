Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 20,442 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teradata were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,775 shares of company stock worth $1,916,412. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

