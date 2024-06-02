Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneMain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,106 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,291,000 after buying an additional 177,993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,363,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,732,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,986,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

